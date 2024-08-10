Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$8.85 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,435 shares of company stock worth $613,671. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.