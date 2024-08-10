AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. 2,437,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $159,060,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,109,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AECOM by 451.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.