AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $99.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. 2,437,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,807,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AECOM by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after buying an additional 326,423 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

