Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Leslie Compton Kass Acquires 805 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,368.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at C$10,368.40.
Shares of ARE stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
