Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Leslie Compton Kass Acquires 805 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,368.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at C$10,368.40.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.