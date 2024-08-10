AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) Stock Price Up 4%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 19,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 502,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.16.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $12.12 EPS for the quarter.

In other AERWINS Technologies news, major shareholder Shuhei Komatsu sold 140,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $70,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

