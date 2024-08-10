Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEVA. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock remained flat at $2.87 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

