Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 737,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,235. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

