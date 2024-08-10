agilon health, inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for agilon health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Get Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in agilon health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.