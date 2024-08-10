agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,045,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

