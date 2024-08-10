agilon health’s (AGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised agilon health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.