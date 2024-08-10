Air Canada Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.59.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.12. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

