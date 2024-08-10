Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

