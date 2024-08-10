Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.94 on Friday, hitting $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

