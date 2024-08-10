Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.8 million-$931.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.7 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.07 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Down 6.8 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

