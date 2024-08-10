Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

