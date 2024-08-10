Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alector worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 89.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 24.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.08 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

