Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

ALEX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 216,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.