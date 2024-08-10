Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,552,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,924. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

