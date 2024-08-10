Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE ALIT opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,947,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,413 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

