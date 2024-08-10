Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

ALIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,947,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

