Alliance Global Partners Trims Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Target Price to $26.00

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 76,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,870. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $681.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
