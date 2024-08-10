Alliance Global Partners Trims Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Target Price to $26.00

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 76,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,870. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $681.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,166 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.