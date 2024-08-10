Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $27.38 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

