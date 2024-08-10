Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

