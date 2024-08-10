Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.