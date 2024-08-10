Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $37.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 69,310 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

