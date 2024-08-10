Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $37.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 69,310 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

