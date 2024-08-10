Alpha Family Trust Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Family Trust lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.04.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.