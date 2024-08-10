Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $452,790,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.67. 28,602,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,282,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

