ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.5% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 1,632 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OEUR Free Report ) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

