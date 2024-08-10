Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of ALT opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

