Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alto Neuroscience

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

In other news, insider Adam Savitz purchased 12,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,267,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of ANRO opened at $8.37 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.