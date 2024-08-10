Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23, reports. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 188.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.60.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIF. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.33.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

