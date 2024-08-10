ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,577,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,469 shares of company stock valued at $554,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.