Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average is $179.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

