Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

