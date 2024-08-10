Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,164,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262,719 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,096,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

