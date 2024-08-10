Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 110,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.