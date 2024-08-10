Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

