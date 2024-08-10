American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Shares Down 1.6%

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

American Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

