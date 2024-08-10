American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 1,216,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,355. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

