Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Up to $38.89

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.89, but opened at $42.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 25,907 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 434,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

