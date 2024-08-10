Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.03 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.95. 766,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Amplitude last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Amplitude's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

