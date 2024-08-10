Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

