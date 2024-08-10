Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.