Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 million-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.8 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

