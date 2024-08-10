Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.03 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 766,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
