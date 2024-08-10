AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Purchases 5,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 420,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,674.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMREP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

