Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 745,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $95,052.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,186.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

