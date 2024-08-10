Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stride stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.99. 1,376,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,810. Stride has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stride by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,594,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

