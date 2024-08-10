Analysts Offer Predictions for 908 Devices Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 128,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

