Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

